Apple confirms “California Streaming” launch event on 14th September

Last year, Apple had launched the iPhone 12 lineup in the month of October because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this time, the company is on track to launch the latest iPhone models in its usual timeframe.

The tech giant has officially confirmed a launch event on 14th September. The event is titled “California Streaming” and just the previous events from the brand, this one too will be pre-recorded and streamed on multiple platforms. The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. PDT (10:30 p.m. IST)

While the company has not revealed what it plans to launch at the event, it’s pretty much known that the next-generation Apple iPhone 13 series will be announced. Along with that, we expect the announcement related to the Apple Watch Series 7.

The company will also be revealing the release dates for the next versions of all its new operating systems, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey.

The upcoming iPhone models will come powered by a new Apple A15 Bionic chipset as well as improved camera performance. The iPhone Pro models are also expected to have a higher refresh rate.

There’s also a possibility of a 1TB storage model getting launched this time. The phones are expected to come with bigger battery capacities, faster charging and reverse wireless charging. Rumors indicate that some iPhone models will have support for satellite communication for emergency situations.

To know more about the phones, we will have to wait for the official launch. We expect the phones to be up for pre-order soon after the announcement and will be up for purchase in a couple of weeks after getting unveiled.