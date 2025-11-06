TATA Play has announced a new promotional partnership with Apple Music, offering subscribers up to four months of free access to the popular music streaming service. The offer is available across all Tata Play services, including Tata Play Binge, the Tata Play Mobile app, and Tata Play Fiber – ensuring that both DTH and OTT users, as well as broadband customers, can enjoy the benefit.

Under this promotion, new Apple Music users can claim a four-month complimentary subscription, while returning users are eligible for a three-month free trial. Subscribers can redeem the offer through a promo code, after which the Apple Music plan will automatically continue at ₹119 per month once the trial period ends.

Tata Play said the collaboration aims to deliver added value to its entertainment ecosystem, giving users more than just TV and OTT access by integrating a premium music streaming experience.

Pallavi Puri, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, said, “At Tata Play, we’re constantly innovating to enrich our subscribers’ entertainment experience. This promotional offer is a testament to our commitment to delivering more value and convenience, giving our customers easy access to over 100 million songs, curated playlists, and live radio through Apple Music – now accessible via Tata Play platforms.”

Shalini Poddar, Director – Content and Services, Apple India, said, “Expanding our collaboration with Tata Play marks an important step forward in our growing partnership. With the integration of Apple Music, we’re delivering a more immersive and personalized audio experience for Tata Play’s audience and bringing Apple Music to even more customers.”