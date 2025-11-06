Maharashtra has become the first Indian state to sign a formal agreement with Elon Musk’s Starlink, setting the stage for a statewide satellite internet rollout aimed at connecting rural and remote communities. Under the Letter of Intent (LoI) signed with Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt Ltd, the initiative will operate under the Digital Maharashtra mission, focusing on expanding broadband access to underserved regions.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the collaboration as a step toward “bridging the last digital divide”, saying the state is building a “connected, future-ready Maharashtra.”

The Chief Minister’s Office celebrated the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), posting, “Starlink reaches Maharashtra – History created! Starlink is set to bring high-speed satellite internet to every remote village, tribal school, and health centre in the state.”

The partnership will prioritize rural schools, health centers, Aaple Sarkar offices, forest outposts, and coastal police stations, extending connectivity to aspirational districts like Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim, and Dharashiv. The rollout will move forward once Starlink secures regulatory clearances from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

A joint working group will oversee a 90-day pilot phase, with progress reviews scheduled at 30, 60, and 90-day intervals under the Chief Minister’s supervision. Starlink Vice President Lauren Dreyer said the company remains committed to delivering “high-speed connectivity wherever people are,” calling this a “first-of-its-kind initiative” in India.

The project aligns with broader state programs like Digital Maharashtra, EV Development, Coastal Development, and Disaster Resilience, and is expected to play a key role in improving education, telemedicine, surveillance, and emergency communication in difficult terrains.