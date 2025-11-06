iQOO India has officially confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro will receive the OriginOS 6 update based on Android 16, addressing long-standing user requests for continued software support. Last month, OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, launched worldwide, bringing major design changes, AI features, and performance upgrades.

When vivo and iQOO first announced the OriginOS 6 rollout last month, the update list included only newer devices like the iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10R, and iQOO Neo 9 Pro. The Neo 7 lineup, launched in 2023, was notably absent.

At launch, iQOO had promised two major Android updates and three years of security patches for the Neo 7 series. Both phones shipped with Android 13 (Funtouch OS 13) and have since received Android 14 and 15. The company has now extended its support policy, confirming that both models will be upgraded to Android 16 with OriginOS 6, marking a third major software update.

The OriginOS 6 is the company’s next-generation operating system based on Android 16, focusing on a redesigned interface, improved performance, advanced AI capabilities, and enhanced security across the ecosystem. The company says the new update brings “a more fluid, intuitive, and intelligent user experience,” with AI deeply integrated into every layer of interaction.

The OriginOS 6 rollout begins this November 2025 for the iQOO 13 and iQOO 12, while other eligible models, including the Neo 7 and Neo 7 Pro, will start receiving it in early 2026. The exact rollout schedule will be announced closer to release.

This update will bring enhanced performance, smarter animations, and deeper AI features to older iQOO models, ensuring a more unified experience across the brand’s portfolio.