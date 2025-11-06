Google Chrome Gets AI Mode Shortcut on iOS and Android. Google is making it even easier for mobile users to experience its latest AI-powered search tools. The company has introduced a new AI Mode shortcut on the New Tab page in Chrome for iOS and Android.

The button, which appears just below the search bar, lets users instantly access Chrome’s AI Mode, enabling them to ask complex or multi-part questions, get conversational answers, and continue exploring with relevant follow-ups and links.

This enhancement is part of Google’s broader Gemini integration in Chrome, which brings features like AI page summaries, contextual suggestions, omnibox-based AI queries, and advanced scam detection powered by Gemini Nano.

The AI Mode shortcut is currently rolling out in the U.S., with expansion to over 160 countries and support for additional languages, including Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Indonesian – coming soon across both desktop and mobile platforms.