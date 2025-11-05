WhatsApp has officially launched its dedicated app for Apple Watch, delivering a complete messaging experience right on the wrist. The new app allows users to read, reply, and manage chats without relying on their iPhone – a major leap in bringing full WhatsApp functionality to Apple’s wearable ecosystem.

This rollout marks a significant step for Meta’s messaging platform, as Apple Watch users can now stay connected more seamlessly during workouts, commutes, or when their iPhone isn’t within reach.

The WhatsApp for Apple Watch app brings a rich set of features previously available only on iPhones, including full message viewing, notifications, and media support.

WhatsApp on Apple Watch – Key Features include:

Call Notifications: View WhatsApp call alerts and see caller details directly on the Apple Watch.

View WhatsApp call alerts and see caller details directly on the Apple Watch. Full Message View: Read complete messages, including longer text threads, without truncation.

Read complete messages, including longer text threads, without truncation. Voice Messages: Record and send voice notes straight from the watch – no iPhone needed.

Record and send voice notes straight from the watch – no iPhone needed. Emoji Reactions: Respond quickly with emoji reactions to incoming messages.

Respond quickly with emoji reactions to incoming messages. Media Display: View images and stickers right on the watch screen in crisp quality.

View images and stickers right on the watch screen in crisp quality. Chat History: Access more recent conversations, making it easier to stay in sync with ongoing chats.

The new WhatsApp Apple Watch app is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, running watchOS 10 or later. It’s rolling out globally starting this week and can be downloaded directly from the App Store.

WhatsApp said, “This is just the beginning of making WhatsApp on your Apple Watch an even better experience. As always, your personal messages and calls remain private with end-to-end encryption. We look forward to introducing even more useful features for Apple Watch users in the future.”