MecTURING has unveiled its latest innovation in home automation – the MecTURING Laseron Q10 robotic vacuum cleaner, developed through in-house R&D and proudly made in India. The Laseron Q10 aims to redefine cleaning efficiency for Indian homes, combining powerful 13,500 Pa suction, advanced navigation, and 3-in-1 cleaning functionality in one intelligent device.

The Laseron Q10 comes with a 13,500 Pa Active Reverse Pressure motor, delivering industry-leading suction power for deep and thorough cleaning across tiles, wood, and carpets. Its 3-in-1 cleaning system – vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping – ensures a complete cleaning experience in a single run.

MecTURING has equipped the device with VibraPro Technology and MopFlow Hydration Control, enhancing stain removal and ensuring even water distribution for spotless mopping results. The system adapts seamlessly to various floor types, delivering consistent performance every time.

Powered by LiDAR Pro 4 Navigation, the Laseron Q10 intelligently scans and maps surroundings with precision, enabling real-time movement and optimized cleaning routes. It supports multi-room mapping with storage for up to five maps, allowing users to customize cleaning zones and easily switch between floor layouts.

Built-in Eco-Drive Technology enhances power efficiency, extending the 5,200 mAh battery life to cover up to 3,000 sq. ft. per charge. Additionally, Anti-Collision, Anti-Falling, and Anti-Tangling sensors protect the robot from obstacles, stairs, and cords, while Carpet Detection automatically adjusts suction and pauses mopping to safeguard fabric surfaces.

The Laseron Q10 integrates with the MecTURING app and supports Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing users to schedule, monitor, and control cleaning sessions hands-free. The robot also features Auto-Charging and Area Map Management.

The MecTURING Laseron Q10 is priced at an introductory ₹20,999 (after applying the code ‘Happy10’), down from its regular price of ₹54,999. It is available exclusively on the official MecTURING website. The device comes with a 2-year product warranty and an impressive 10-year suction motor warranty, ensuring long-term reliability.

MecTURING Laseron Q10 Price, Availability, & Offers

Exclusively on the official MecTURING website Offer: ₹20,999 introductory offer after applying the code ‘Happy10’ (down from its regular price of ₹54,999)

