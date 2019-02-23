ARCHOS Diamond with pop-up selfie camera and Helio P70 SoC goes official for €299

ARCHOS has introduced a new mid-range smartphone named Diamond, which comes with all kinds of current trends on board. Priced at €299, the smartphone will be available for purchase from May. The company will also showcase the device at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There’s no notch or punch-hole in the display and to house the front-facing camera, the company has opted for the pop-up mechanism.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 12nm octa-core processor, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It packs 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage, with support for expandable storage up to 1TB.

In the camera department, the phone features a 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, Sony IMX499 sensor and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the front side, it comes equipped with an 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, Samsung S5K4H7 sensor.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and USB Type-C. It is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3,400mAh battery with support for fast charging technology as well as wireless charging.

ARCHOS Diamond Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor

MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x

4GB LPDDR4x Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED 19.5:9 display

6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED 19.5:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX499 + 5 MP f/2.2

16 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX499 + 5 MP f/2.2 Front Camera: 8 MP f/2.0 Samsung S5S4H7

8 MP f/2.0 Samsung S5S4H7 Internal Storage: 128GB

128GB External Storage: Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card

Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/g/n/ac, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/g/n/ac, USB Type-C Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3400 mAh with Fast Charging and Wireless Charging support

ARCHOS Diamond Pricing and Availability

Price: €299

€299 Availability: On sale in Europe from May