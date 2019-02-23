Nokia 6.1 Plus 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model launched in India

After launching the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India in August last year, the company has now launched a new variant of the same device. Earlier, only the 4GB RAM variant was launched in India and now the company has launched the 6GB RAM mode.

Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 18,499 and will be available for purchase in three colour options – Gloss Black, Gloss White and Gloss Midnight Blue. Currently available through the Nokia’s online store, it will be available through offline stores from 1st March.

The smartphone features a premium-looking glass body on both sides with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass and aluminum alloy frames on the sides. It comes with a 5.8-inch IPS display with Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels) and 19:9 aspect ratio, featuring a notch on top.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC that consists of eight Kryo 260 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz max. With the launch of this new model, the phone now comes in two variants — 4GB and 6GB RAM, with both models having 64GB of internal storage.

There’s a dual camera setup on the back, equipped with 16MP (f/2.0) + 5MP (f/2.4) sensors with dual-tone LED flash. On the front side, it comes with a 16MP f/2.0 snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

It runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box and comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates and regular monthly security updates for three years. The phone has already received the Android 9 Pie update.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n,Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and FM Radio. The phone is fuelled by a 3,060 mAh battery.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Specifications

Display: 5.8-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Android 8.1 Oreo, Upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14 nm FinFET

Adreno 508 Memory: 4GB and 6GB RAM

64 GB internal, expands up to 256 GB via microSD card Main Camera: Dual cameras 16 MP + 5 MP (f/2.0 + f/2.4), dual-tone LED flash

16 MP, f/2.0 Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano-SIM (GSM), dual VoLTE enabled, microSD on SIM2 slot

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n,Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio Other: Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie), Nokia OZO Audio

Black, Blue, White Battery: 3,060 mAh