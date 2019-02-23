Honor Band 4 Running Edition goes on sale in India from February 25

Late last month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the View20 smartphone in India in addition to the Honor Watch Magic smartwatch and the Honor Band 4 Running Edition fitness tracker. The View20 and Watch Magic are available for purchase in the country, and now, Honor has announced that its fitness tracker will also go on sale in the country soon.

The Honor Band 4 Running Edition will go on sale in India from February 25. It is priced at ₹1599 and you will be able to purchase it from Honor India’s official website. It will be offered in two colors – Red and Green.

For those unaware, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition is a cheaper version of the Band 4 that was launched with a price tag of ₹2599 in India in December. However, as evident from its name, the Band 4 Running Edition comes with features that would prove useful to runners.

The Band 4 Running Edition comes with a six-axis sensor for better monitoring of your runs. It also makes use of an algorithm that monitors your posture while running and provides feedback and suggestions for better results.

This fitness tracker also comes with two different modes – Wrist Mode and Foot Mode. Wrist Mode is enabled when you wear the band on your wrist. It offers features like step counter, activity reminder, sedentary reminder, and more.

The Foot Mode, however, is enabled when you attach the band body to your shoe. Foot Mode offers better running data to the users.

The Honor Band 4 Running Edition sports a 0.5-inch monochrome OLED display with 2.5D curved glass atop. It also comes with a sleep tracker and ships with a 77 mAh battery.

Honor Band 4 Running Edition Specifications

Display: 0.5-inch monochrome OLED display with 2.5D curved glass

0.5-inch monochrome OLED display with 2.5D curved glass Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later)

Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later) Sensors: 6-axis Sensor, Sleep Tracker

6-axis Sensor, Sleep Tracker Other: Caller ID, Call Rejection, Message Notifications, Professional Running Mode, 50-meter water resistance

Caller ID, Call Rejection, Message Notifications, Professional Running Mode, 50-meter water resistance Weight: 17 grams

17 grams Colors: Red, Green

Red, Green Battery: 77 mAh

Honor Band 4 Running Edition Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹1599

₹1599 Availability: To be available from February 25 through Honor India’s website

Source