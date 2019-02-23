Here’s how much the Nokia 9 PureView might cost

HMD Global will unveil the Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras on February 24. Thanks to leaked renders and live images, the design of this smartphone is no secret. Key specifications of this smartphone have also been confirmed. And now, one of the most important thing about the Nokia 9 PureView has leaked online – its price.

The Nokia 9 PureView is tipped to cost €599 in Europe which translates to around ₹48,260 according to current exchange rates. Well, this might sound cheap to some considering the phone rocks five cameras on its back. But, do note that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 845 instead of the latest Snapdragon 855. Moreover, this could be the price of the base variant having 4 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant will cost more.

The Nokia 9 PureView will feature a 6-inch notch-less display. The five cameras on the back will be accompanied by an LED flash and will come with ZEISS optics. The smartphone will also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner which means we are looking at an OLED panel here.

This 2019 Nokia flagship will boot up to Android 9.0 Pie and will be a part of Android One program meaning it will come with the promise of two years of version updates and three years of security updates.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

RAM: 4/6 GB

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Display: 6-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support

Internal Storage: 128 GB

Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Qi Wireless Charging

We will know everything about the Nokia 9 PureView tomorrow.

