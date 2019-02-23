Here’s our best look yet at Huawei’s foldable 5G phone – the Mate X

Huawei has scheduled an event at MWC where it will unveil its foldable smartphone with 5G support. Huawei hasn’t revealed anything about its foldable 5G smartphone, even its name. But, thanks to a leaked poster, we finally know what this smartphone will look like.

A Twitter user has shared an image of a poster of Huawei’s foldable phone which reveals that it will be called Mate X. The poster also reveals the design of this foldable phone, and also has text that reads “World’s Fastest Foldable 5G Phone”.

As you can see, the Mate X is different from Samsung’s foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold that was unveiled a couple of days ago. The Galaxy Fold features two displays – smaller one sits on the outer cover, and the larger display remains on the inside. This larger display is foldable and can be accessed when you unfold the smartphone.

Well, that’s not the case with Huawei’s Mate X. It only comes with one display, and it folds outwards. Of course, you will be able to use the smartphone when folded, but the screen space available would be less.

Details about the Huawei Mate X are scarce right now, but you can expect it to be powered by Kirin 980 SoC.

