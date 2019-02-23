Oppo

OPPO F11 Pro full specs leak ahead of March 5 launch

By Sagar Bakre
0

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO is all set to launch the F11 Pro in India on March 5. The company has even revealed some of the details of this smartphone. However, a detailed specs sheet of the F11 Pro has leaked online which tells us more about it.

oppo-f11-pro

The leak reveals that the F11 Pro will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC which will be coupled with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch TFT-LTPS display having a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

For photography, the smartphone has a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of one 48 MP and one 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, the F11 Pro has a 16 MP snapper that will pop up from the top of the phone.

The F11 Pro will run ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box based on Android Pie, and it will be offered in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options. The smartphone will also ship with a 4000 mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

Out of all these specs, OPPO has confirmed that the F11 Pro will feature 48 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back and sport a 6.5-inch display on the front. The smartphone will be offered in Thunder Black and Aurora Green colors with the back flaunting a 3D gradient glass finish. OPPO has also confirmed VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 on the F11 Pro.

OPPO F11 Pro Specifications [Expected]

  • CPU: Helio P70
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • GPU: Mali-G72
  • Operating System: ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie
  • Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Panoramic Arc Display
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP (f/1.79 aperture, 0.8 μm) + 5 MP (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm) with AI Ultra-clear Engine, Ultra Night Mode, Dazzle Color Mode, and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, and Beauty Mode
  • Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
  • SIM: Dual
  • Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Thunder Black, Aurora Green
  • Battery: 4000 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0

With the full specs leaked, now all we want to know about the F11 Pro are its pricing and availability details.

Source

Win a Micromax Infinity N12 Smartphone. Our Giveaway is live on YouTube now, click here to participate.