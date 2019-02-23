OPPO F11 Pro full specs leak ahead of March 5 launch

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO is all set to launch the F11 Pro in India on March 5. The company has even revealed some of the details of this smartphone. However, a detailed specs sheet of the F11 Pro has leaked online which tells us more about it.

The leak reveals that the F11 Pro will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC which will be coupled with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch TFT-LTPS display having a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

For photography, the smartphone has a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of one 48 MP and one 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, the F11 Pro has a 16 MP snapper that will pop up from the top of the phone.

The F11 Pro will run ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box based on Android Pie, and it will be offered in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options. The smartphone will also ship with a 4000 mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

Out of all these specs, OPPO has confirmed that the F11 Pro will feature 48 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back and sport a 6.5-inch display on the front. The smartphone will be offered in Thunder Black and Aurora Green colors with the back flaunting a 3D gradient glass finish. OPPO has also confirmed VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 on the F11 Pro.

OPPO F11 Pro Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Helio P70

Helio P70 RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Mali-G72

Mali-G72 Operating System: ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Panoramic Arc Display

6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Panoramic Arc Display Rear Camera: 48 MP (f/1.79 aperture, 0.8 μm) + 5 MP (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm) with AI Ultra-clear Engine, Ultra Night Mode, Dazzle Color Mode, and LED flash

48 MP (f/1.79 aperture, 0.8 μm) + 5 MP (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm) with AI Ultra-clear Engine, Ultra Night Mode, Dazzle Color Mode, and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, and Beauty Mode

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, and Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Thunder Black, Aurora Green

Thunder Black, Aurora Green Battery: 4000 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0

With the full specs leaked, now all we want to know about the F11 Pro are its pricing and availability details.

