HTC Vive Focus Plus standalone VR headset announced

Earlier this year, during CES 2019 in Las Vegas, HTC announced its two premium VR headsets — HTC Cosmos and HTC Vive Eye Pro. Now, the Taiwanese company is expanding its portfolio of VR devices by announcing yet another premium VR headset — HTC Vive Focus Plus.

The Vive Focus Plus supports six degrees of freedom rather than three on the original controller — Vivo Focus — launched last year. It will also enable users to move around the HTC Vive Focus Plus rather than just rotating. The addition of these two new controllers puts the VR headset in direct competition against the Oculus Quest.

It’s known that the headset will work on 5G and the display will support 3K (2880 x 1620 pixels) resolution, which is better than its predecessor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset — the same processor that powers its predecessor. Further, the company has also promised a more comfortable fit.

As the company is targeting enterprise users, the HTC Vive Focus Plus will be powered by the Vive Wave Platform, allowing users to download apps from its Viveport Online store. The VR headset is slated to debut sometime in Q2 2019 and the pricing will be revealed at the time of launch.

The HTC Vive Focus Plus will ship with management tools that will allow consumers to manage several headsets simultaneously, along with support for professional features like Kiosk Mode and Gaze. The new HTC Vive Focus Plus standalone VR headset will directly compete with the Oculus Quest, which is also due for launch in the second quarter this year.