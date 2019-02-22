Vivo V15 with pop-up front camera to launch in India on February 25

After launching the Vivo V15 Pro in India, the China-based company is now all set to launch the watered-down version of the same, dubbed Vivo V15. According to the report from 91Mobiles, the Vivo V15 will be launched in India on 25th February and will be priced somewhere between ₹22,000 and ₹25,000.

The report adds that the Vivo V15 will feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ LCD display. Instead of the in-display fingerprint sensor in the Pro variant, the upcoming smartphone will have a traditional rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone will have a triple camera setup on the back, but the 48-megapixel primary sensor will be replaced by a 24-megapixel sensor. It’ll be accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensing lens. However, the front camera will be the same as in the Pro model — 32-megapixel snapper and the company will also retain the pop-up mechanism.

While the V15 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor, the Vivo V15 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone will be running FunTouch OS based on Android Pie operating system. It will have the usual set of connectivity options and the device will be powered by a 3,700mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

Vivo V15 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: MediaTek Helio P70 processor

MediaTek Helio P70 processor RAM: 4GB

4GB Operating System: Funtouch OS based on Android 9.0 Pie

Funtouch OS based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ LCD FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.39-inch Full-HD+ LCD FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 24 MP + 8 MP Wide-Angle + 5 MP depth sensor

24 MP + 8 MP Wide-Angle + 5 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 32 MP with AI Face Beauty

32 MP with AI Face Beauty Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Other: Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3700 mAh with Fast Charging

Vivo V15 Pricing & Availability [Expected]

Launch: Expected on 25th February

Expected on 25th February Pricing: Around ₹22,000 to ₹25,000

Around ₹22,000 to ₹25,000 Availability: To be announced