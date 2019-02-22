Vivo V15 Pro Hands-on [Images]

After the NEX, Vivo added another smartphone with identical features to its portfolio. The Vivo V15 Pro is an upper midrange smartphone featuring a notchless design with a popup selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Let’s take a look at the Vivo V15 Pro.

Vivo V15 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.39-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.39-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio Software: Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie Fingerprint Scanner | Face Unlock: Yes, under the screen, Yes

Yes, under the screen, Yes CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Kryo 460 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 11nm

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Kryo 460 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 11nm GPU: Adreno 612

Adreno 612 Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB internal, up to 256 GB external via microSD card (dedicated)

128 GB internal, up to 256 GB external via microSD card (dedicated) Main Camera: Triple cameras, 48 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 0.8 μm pixels, 12 MP output) + 8 MP AI Super Wide-Angle (120-degrees) + 5 MP (depth sensor) with AI Body Shaping, AI Portrait Lighting, Super Night Mode, and dual-tone LED flash

Triple cameras, 48 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 0.8 μm pixels, 12 MP output) + 8 MP AI Super Wide-Angle (120-degrees) + 5 MP (depth sensor) with AI Body Shaping, AI Portrait Lighting, Super Night Mode, and dual-tone LED flash Selfie Camera (popup): 32 MP, popup, AI Face Beauty

32 MP, popup, AI Face Beauty Other: Competition Mode, Dual-Turbo, Smart Button, Jovi Image Recognizer

Competition Mode, Dual-Turbo, Smart Button, Jovi Image Recognizer Colors: Topaz Blue, Ruby Red

Topaz Blue, Ruby Red Battery: 3,700 mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging

3,700 mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging Price: ₹28,990

₹28,990 Availability: Amazon India, Sale starts from 6th March 2019

The V15 Pro sports a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView display with a resolution of Full HD+ and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a whopping 91.64% screen-to-body ratio and an almost bezel-less design.

While there’s no notch on the phone, the selfie camera goes right under the phone that comes out when you open the camera. The Vivo V15 Pro comes with a 32 MP selfie camera that pops up from the top of the phone just like how the NEX did.

On flipping the phone, you will see beautiful glass finish ‘Spectrum Ripple Design’ that flaunts a textured pattern all over that gives the phone an attractive look.

The phone also flaunts triple cameras on the back being one of its main highlights. You will find 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP tri-camera setup placed in the left, the 48 MP is the primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor having f/1.8 aperture and a 0.8 μm pixel size. It uses 4-in-1 pixel technology to deliver 12 MP photos with a pixel size of 1.6 μm.

The second camera is the 8 MP using a wide-angle lens with 120 degrees FOC whereas the third camera i.e. 5 MP is a depth sensor that helps with the background blur in portrait shots.

On top of it, this is the first smartphone in India to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The chip consists of eight Kryo 460 cores clocked up to 2.0 GHz and seems more powerful than the Snapdragon 660. Other specs include 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB internal storage with a microSD card expansion.

On the software side, the Vivo V15 Pro runs on the newer FunTouch OS version 9 that is based on the Android 9 Pie. It is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery that supports Dual-Engine Fast Charging.

The top has a 3.5 mm port for earphones/headphones along with a microphone and the popup selfie camera. The bottom has a micro USB port, but Vivo could have added a Type-C port instead. Other connectivity options include loudspeakers, a microphone and a dual SIM tray that supports two 4G SIM slots and dual VoLTE feature.

There’s a dedicated microSD card slot on the left side that expands up to 256 GB and an added Smart key right below it. The right side has the usual power button and volume control.

Vivo V15 Pro shares many things from the NEX, it offers a popup selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, the notchless display, the tri-cameras, glass finish design, it has many features that can’t be matched in this range. The price for the Vivo V15 Pro starts at Rs 28,990 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant and it’s available on Amazon India in two colors, Topaz Blue and Ruby Red.

Take a look at our Vivo V15 Pro unboxing video and its features overview.

We will be sharing more details about the phone including the camera samples, performance, and battery life in the upcoming review. Let us know what do you think about the phone.