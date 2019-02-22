Meizu Note9 appears on AnTuTu with Snapdragon 675 SoC and 6 GB RAM

The Meizu Note9 which is all set to launch on March 6 has appeared on AnTuTu with some of its key specifications.

The Meizu Note9 has appeared on AnTuTu with model number M1293. It has appeared on this popular benchmarking site with Snapdragon 675 SoC that’s paired with 6 GB RAM. The benchmarking tool also reveals that this smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie and has 64 GB of storage onboard.

While AnTuTu doesn’t reveal the size of the display, it does reveal that the display has a resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels. Oh, and yes, the smartphone also made a score of 1,75,897 points on AnTuTu.

Earlier this month, the Meizu Note9 appeared on Chinese certification authority TENAA’s website with model number M923Q. The TENAA website revealed the phone’s specs and images.

The smartphone features a 6.2-inch water-drop notch display on the front and has dual cameras – 48 MP and 5 MP – at the back. These cameras are accompanied by a LED flash and a fingerprint scanner. That said, for selfies and video calls, there’s a 20 MP snapper on the front.

Meizu Note9 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 675 SoC (confirmed)

Snapdragon 675 SoC (confirmed) RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) display

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: 48 MP(confirmed) + 5 MP

48 MP(confirmed) + 5 MP Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Dark Ochre, Silver Ochre, Starry Blue

Dark Ochre, Silver Ochre, Starry Blue Battery: 3900 mAh

We may hear more about the Meizu Note9 in the coming days until it goes official on March 6.

