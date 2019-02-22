Images, specs, and price of Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10/10 Plus, and Xperia L3 leak online

Today morning, we told you about the leaked renders of Sony Xperia 1, 10, and 10 Plus which are expected to launch at MWC next week. Well now, some more information about these three smartphones has surfaced in addition to the Xperia L3.

Sony Xperia 1

The image of the Xperia 1 that has leaked is in line with the render that leaked today morning. The Xperia 1 is said to be the Xperia XZ4 that was leaked last year. And, according to the leaked specs, the Xperia 1 is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM and runs Android Pie. The smartphone has 128 GB of storage and flaunts a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display that has an aspect ratio of 21:9.

Specifications [Rumored]

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display having 21:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6

6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display having 21:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP (telephoto lens) + 12 MP (super wide-angle lens) with Dual-Pixel technology, RAW support, and LED flash

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Gorilla Glass 6-covered back, Bravia X1 Mobile Engine

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Gorilla Glass 6-covered back, Bravia X1 Mobile Engine Battery: 3300 mAh with Fast Charging

Price and Availability [Rumored]

Price: CHF 1099 (around ₹78,140)

CHF 1099 (around ₹78,140) Availability: To be available in June

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus

The Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus do look similar, but their innards, display and battery size, and camera system differ. The Xperia 10 is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC whereas the Xperia 10 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC. The former features a 6-inch display and ships with a 2870 mAh battery, whereas the latter comes with 6.5-inch display and 3000 mAh battery.

Xperia 10 Specifications [Rumored]

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ display having 21:9 aspect ratio

6-inch Full-HD+ display having 21:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP with dual-LED flash

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 2870 mAh

Xperia 10 Price and Availability [Rumored]

Price: CHF 399 (around ₹28,365)

CHF 399 (around ₹28,365) Availability: To be available in April

Xperia 10 Plus Specifications [Rumored]

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display having 21:9 aspect ratio

6.5-inch Full-HD+ display having 21:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 8 MP with optical zoom and dual-LED flash

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3000 mAh

Xperia 10 Plus Price and Availability [Rumored]

Price: CHF 499 (around ₹35,470)

CHF 499 (around ₹35,470) Availability: To be available in April

Sony Xperia L3

The Xperia L3 is the cheapest of the lot and is powered by MediaTek’s 6762 SoC. It has 3 GB RAM and runs an older version of Android. And, with a 5.7-inch display, it’s also smaller than Xperia 1, 10, and 10 Plus.

Specifications [Rumored]

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio

5.7-inch Full-HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with dual-LED flash

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3300 mAh

Price and Availability [Rumored]

Price: CHF 199 (around ₹14,150)

CHF 199 (around ₹14,150) Availability: To be available in early April

All four of these smartphones are expected to launch at MWC next week.

