Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus renders leak online revealing big forehead and dual rear cameras

Over half an hour ago, we told you about the press render of Sony Xperia 1 that leaked online. However, that’s not the only Sony smartphone that has leaked online. Alongside the Xperia 1, press renders of the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus have leaked too.

These renders of the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus come through popular leakster Evan Blass. Both these smartphones look similar to each other, but, as evident from the name, the Xperia 10 Plus is larger than the Xperia 10 and will probably ship with a larger battery too.

Both these phones have small bezels around left, right, and bottom of the display, but, the top bezel (forehead) is pretty large for a 2019 smartphone.

The back side of these phones have dual cameras placed horizontally in the center, and above them is dual-LED flash. On the right side is the power button, volume rocker, and fingerprint scanner, and on the left is the SIM/microSD card slot.

The renders also confirm the presence of 3.5 mm headphone jack which is located on the top.

Having said that, these phones look similar to the Xperia XA3 that leaked earlier this month. Well, just like Xperia XZ4 is said to launch as Xperia 1, Sony might launch the Xperia XA3 as Xperia 10. We will hopefully know more about these smartphones on February 25 during Sony’s MWC 2019 event.