Sony Xperia 1 press render leaks revealing triple rear cameras

Sony is expected to unveil the Xperia XZ4 flagship at its MWC event on February 25. The renders and specifications of the XZ4 have already leaked online. Well, a new Sony smartphone has now surfaced, and it looks similar to the XZ4.

Press render of the Sony Xperia 1 has been leaked by popular leakster Evan Blass. The render shows the phone in purple color along with a display that likely has an aspect ratio of 21:9. The smartphone doesn’t have a notch so you do have some bezel on the top.

At the back, the phone has triple cameras stacked vertically in the center. Above these cameras is the LED flash, and you can also see the Sony logo and Xperia branding below.

On the right side of the phone is the volume rocker and power button. There’s also a camera button further down below, and, you can also see a fingerprint scanner that sits between the power button and volume rocker.

While the Xperia 1 does look like the Xperia XZ4, rumor mills have it that Sony will launch the Xperia XZ4 as Xperia 1. Well, in that case, the Xperia 1 will likely come with Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with at least 6 GB RAM.

Sony Xperia 1 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 855

Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.5-inch QHD+ (3360 x 1440 pixels) OLED TRILUMINOUS display with 21:9 aspect ratio, HDR support, and Gorilla Glass 5

6.5-inch QHD+ (3360 x 1440 pixels) OLED TRILUMINOUS display with 21:9 aspect ratio, HDR support, and Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 52 MP (f/1.6) + 16 MP (f/2.6, telephoto lens) + 0.3 MP (f/1.4, TOF) with LED flash

52 MP (f/1.6) + 16 MP (f/2.6, telephoto lens) + 0.3 MP (f/1.4, TOF) with LED flash Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual (depending on market)

Dual (depending on market) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: IP65/68 dust and water resistance

IP65/68 dust and water resistance Battery: 4400 mAh with Qi Wireless Charging