Redmi Note 7 Pro confirmed to launch in China next week

After splitting the Redmi brand from Xiaomi earlier this year, the company launched the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in China which is getting sold out within minutes in every flash sale. Now, in a Weibo post, Redmi President Lu Weibing confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be launched in China next week. However, no specific launch date has been revealed.

While the Redmi Note 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 chipset, the upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to pack Snapdragon 675 SoC. The chipset is based on 11nm process technology and comes with 2 performance (based on new Cortex A76) cores and 6 efficiency cores (based on Cortex A55) as well as enhanced AI Engine, Spectra 250 ISP, Kryo 460 CPUs, and Adreno 612 GPU.

Rumors suggest that the smartphone will retain the 6.3-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notch display present on the Redmi Note 7 and a 4000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0. It will boast a Sony IMX 586 sensor with a 48-megapixel sensor, as has been confirmed earlier in the past month. We are also expecting upgrades in terms of RAM and internal storage.

To know for sure what the company plans to offer with the upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone, we’ll have to wait until the device goes official, which will happen anytime in the next week.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in India on 28th February, which will be exclusively available through Flipkart. Currently, the company has not revealed anything related to Redmi Note 7 Pro in India.