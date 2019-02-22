Here’s how much the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e will cost in India

Two days ago, at an event in San Francisco, Samsung unveiled a total of five new smartphones – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, and the Galaxy Fold. There’s no word on if and when the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Fold will come to India, but, we do know that the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e will be launched in the country. Samsung hasn’t revealed the India launch date of this Galaxy S10 trio yet, but it has revealed the price.

Samsung has started accepting pre-orders on its official India website and has revealed the price of Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e. Samsung will launch all memory configurations of these three smartphones in India, except the Galaxy S10e which will only come in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option.

You can check out the India price of all the variants of these smartphones below:

Model Configuration Price Colors Samsung Galaxy S10e 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage ₹55,900 Prism Black, Prism White Samsung Galaxy S10 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage ₹66,900 Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue Samsung Galaxy S10 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage ₹84,900 Prism White Samsung Galaxy S10+ 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage ₹73,900 Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue Samsung Galaxy S10+ 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage ₹91,900 Ceramic Black Samsung Galaxy S10+ 12 GB RAM + 1 Terabyte storage ₹1,17,900 Porcelain White

Samsung has also listed some offers on its India website for those who pre-book these smartphones. Check them out below:

Get Galaxy Buds at ₹2999 or Galaxy Watch at ₹9999

Cashback of ₹6000 on Galaxy S10/S10+, and ₹4000 on Galaxy S10e on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit/debit card

Up to ₹15,000 off on exchange on Galaxy S10 512 GB storage variant and Galaxy S10+ 512 GB and 1 Terabyte variant

Up to ₹6000 off on exchange on Galaxy S10 and S10+ 128 GB storage variant

Up to ₹4000 off on exchange on Galaxy S10e

Samsung will start shipping pre-booked smartphones from March 6.