OPPO F9 Pro gets price cut in India ahead of F11 Pro launch

OPPO is all set to launch the F11 Pro in India on March 5, and, ahead of the launch, the company has reduced the price of the F9 Pro in the country.

The F9 Pro was launched in India last August with a price tag of ₹23,990. And later in November, OPPO launched a new variant of F9 Pro in India with more storage at ₹25,990. However, OPPO dropped the price of F9 Pro in December by ₹2000, and now, it has once again dropped the price of the phone by ₹2000.

The 64 GB storage variant of the F9 Pro now costs ₹19,990. The 128 GB variant, on the other hand, is still priced at ₹23,990. At press time, the F9 Pro 64 GB variant is available at reduced price only through Amazon India.

The OPPO F9 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC which is coupled with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ water-drop notch display and rocks dual cameras – 16 MP and 2 MP – at the back. You can check out full specs of the OPPO F9 Pro down below.

OPPO F9 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

RAM: 6 GB

Operating System: ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19.5:9 display

Rear Camera: 16 MP (with f/1.85 aperture) + 2 MP (with f/2.4 aperture) and LED flash

Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/g/n/ac, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Colors: Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AR Stickers, Slow-Mo Video Recording, AI Beautification 2.1, Music on Display

Battery: 3500 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

OPPO F9 Pro Price in India and Availability

Price of 64 GB storage variant: ₹19,990

Price of 128 GB storage variant: ₹23,990

Availability: Available on Amazon India