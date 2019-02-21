Nokia 2.1 gets Android Pie update

HMD Global started rolling out Android Pie update for Nokia 6 (2017) yesterday. The company even rolled out Android Pie for Nokia 8 in India. And now, HMD is rolling out this latest version of Android to Nokia 2.1.

As always, this announcement comes through Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – who tweeted “Get it while it’s hot! Our latest Android 9 Pie update is rolling out now. Nokia 2.1 just keeps getting better.”

Get it while it's hot! Our latest Android 9 Pie update is rolling out now. Nokia 2.1 just keeps getting better. #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/SN9uEsqPGZ — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) February 21, 2019

The Nokia 2.1 was announced last year in May and was then launched in India later in August. The smartphone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, but, do note that it is an Android Go smartphone, so it shipped with Android Oreo (Go Edition). Well, this also means that the Android Pie update that’s rolling out for Nokia 2.1 right now is a lightweight version of Android Pie we see on non-Go smartphones.

Also Read: When will my Nokia smartphone get Android 9.0 Pie update?

Last month, HMD said that it would roll out Android Pie for Nokia 2.1 in Q1 of 2019, and, by commencing the roll out of Android Pie today, the company has kept its promise. However, HMD has missed the update schedule for Nokia 3.1 Plus which was slated to receive Android Pie last month.

Nokia 2.1 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB DDR3

1 GB DDR3 GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), Android Pie rolling out

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), Android Pie rolling out Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with anti-FP coating

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with anti-FP coating Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM Slot

Dual Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Dual Front Speakers

Dual Front Speakers Colors: Blue-Copper, Blue-Silver, Grey-Silver

Blue-Copper, Blue-Silver, Grey-Silver Battery: 4000 mAh

Nokia 2.1 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹6999

₹6999 Availability: Available through Nokia India’s website as well as offline retail stores across the country

Let’s see which Nokia smartphone gets Android Pie next.