Realme 3 confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset

As we reported earlier, Realme’s upcoming smartphone for the Indian market is the successor of Realme 2, dubbed as Realme 3. Now, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed through a tweet that the phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

In a tweet, Madhav Sheth shares an image which is comparing two chipsets — MediaTek Helio P70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, concluding that the Helio P70 is the better one among the two.

Additionally, a report from AndroidAuthority suggests that this time, there will be two variants of the Realme 3 — one for the Indian market and another for the global market. The Indian variant will be powered by Helio P70 chipset, while the global model will be powered by Helio P60 chipset.

The global version carries model number RMX1821 while the Indian model comes with model number RMX1825. The report from Android Authority also suggests that the phone will come with a 16:9 aspect ratio display and have support for Bluetooth 4.2.

Earlier, Madhav Sheth had also shared an image on Twitter suggesting that the Realme 3 will come with a diamond-cut design, continuing the design trend of the series which started with the company’s first smartphone. The phone in the image shows a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash.

Recently, a teaser video for the Realme’s upcoming smartphone leaked online, which also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone getting launched by the company in India is indeed Realme 3. In the video, accessed by BGR India, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth is seen dancing along with rappers.

So far, no information is available regarding this Realme 3 smartphone. But, since the company has now started teasing the smartphone, the official announcement date doesn’t seem far away. Several reports indicate that the phone could get launched in early March.