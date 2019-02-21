OPPO F11 Pro with 48 MP rear camera launching in India on March 5

Earlier this month, OPPO launched the OPPO K1 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹16,990, and now, the company is all set to launch one more smartphone in India next month – the OPPO F11 Pro.

OPPO has been teasing the launch of F11 Pro in India since the past few days, and now, the company has finally announced that the F11 Pro will be launched in India on March 5. OPPO has already revealed the design of the F11 Pro so we know what it looks like.

The smartphone features an all-screen front devoid of any notch. Well, it doesn’t have a notch because it comes with a selfie camera that pops up from the top. At the back, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup which includes one 48 MP and one 5 MP camera.

OPPO hasn’t shared any details about the F11 Pro’s innards, but, it has confirmed that the phone will sport a 6.5-inch Panoramic Arc Screen. The company has also confirmed features like 3D Gradient glass finish and VOOC 3.0 Fast Charging on the F11 Pro.

That said, the OPPO F11 Pro will be offered in two colors – Thunder Black and Aurora Green. The smartphone also has a fingerprint on its back placed right below the dual cameras.

Having said that, previous reports claim that the F11 Pro will come with a high-end MediaTek chip, 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. We expect to know more about this phone in the coming days.

