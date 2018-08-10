Nokia 2.1 Android Go smartphone and Nokia 5.1 Android One smartphone launched in India

Back in late May this year, HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – announced three new Nokia smartphones – Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1. HMD Global already launched the Nokia 3.1 in India last month, and now today, the company has launched Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 5.1 as well in the country.

Nokia 2.1

The Nokia 2.1 is an Android Go smartphone which runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). For those unaware, Android Go is a lightweight version of Android that’s developed specially for entry-level smartphones having 1 GB or less amount of RAM.

Well, this should make it clear to you that Nokia 2.1 comes with 1 GB RAM along with Snapdragon 425 SoC running the show. The smartphone sports 5.5-inch HD display and has 8 GB of storage on-board. For photography, you get an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also comes with dual front speaker, and, keeping the lights on is a 4000 mAh battery.

Nokia 5.1

While the Nokia 2.1 is an Android Go smartphone, the Nokia 5.1 is an Android One smartphone, which means it runs stock Android and comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates.

The Nokia 5.1 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P18 SoC that’s paired with 2 or 3 GB RAM. However, in India, HMD has only launched the 3 GB RAM variant that comes with 32 GB of storage on-board. The Nokia 5.1 boasts uni-body design and is made out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium.

The smartphone features a 5.5-inch Full-HD+ display and rocks and 16 MP snapper at the back along with an 8 MP snapper on the front. It also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for extra security, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that draws power from a microUSB port.

Nokia 2.1 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB DDR3

1 GB DDR3 GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with anti-FP coating

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with anti-FP coating Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM Slot

Dual Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Dual Front Speakers

Dual Front Speakers Colors: Blue-Copper, Blue-Silver, Grey-Silver

Blue-Copper, Blue-Silver, Grey-Silver Battery: 4000 mAh

Nokia 2.1 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹6999

₹6999 Availability: Goes on sale from August 12 through Nokia India’s website, Paytm Mall, as well as offline retail stores

Nokia 5.1 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) octa-core processor

2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3

5.5-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF and LED flash

16 MP with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 84.6-degree field-of-view

8 MP with 84.6-degree field-of-view Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM Slot

Dual Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Copper, Tempered Blue, Black

Copper, Tempered Blue, Black Battery: 3000 mAh

Nokia 5.1 Price in India and Availability