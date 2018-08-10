HMD Global launches a new variant of Nokia 3.1 in India

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – launched two new Nokia smartphones today in India – the Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 5.1. Both these smartphones were first announced back in late May alongside the Nokia 3.1 that was launched by HMD last month in India. Now today, alongside launching the Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 5.1, HMD Global also launched a new variant of the Nokia 3.1 in India.

The Nokia 3.1 that was launched in India last month came with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. However, the new variant that’s launched in India today comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. Of course, there’s also a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the storage up to 128 GB.

Having said that, apart from more RAM and internal storage, everything else remains the same on this new variant of Nokia 3.1 launched today in the country. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750N, and, being an Android One smartphone, it runs stock version of Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

The photography department on the Nokia 3.1 is handled by a 13 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front – both of which have f/2.0 aperture. Having said that, the Nokia 3.1 supports 4G VoLTE and ships with a 2990 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Nokia 3.1 Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750N octa-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750N octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P)

Android 8.0 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P) Display: 5.2-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass

5.2-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 84.6-degree field-of-view

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 84.6-degree field-of-view Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM Slot

Dual Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, micro USB Colors: Blue-Copper, Black-Chrome, White-Iron

Blue-Copper, Black-Chrome, White-Iron Battery: 2990 mAh

Nokia 3.1 Price in India and Availability