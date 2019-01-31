Sony Xperia XZ4 specs leak online, Snapdragon 855 SoC and 52 MP camera in tow

Japanese tech giant Sony has scheduled its MWC 2019 event on February 25 where it’s expected to announce its flagship smartphone for 2019 – the Xperia XZ4. There’s no word from Sony about the Xperia XZ4 yet, but, CAD renders that leaked last November gave us a pretty good idea of what this smartphone would look like. Well now, specifications of the Xperia XZ4 have also leaked which reveal what kind of hardware this smartphone might come packed with.

According to the leaked information, the Sony Xperia XZ4 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be laced with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will boot up to Android Pie and have 128 GB of storage onboard.

The Xperia XZ4 weighs 191 grams and features a 6.5-inch display on the front that has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a resolution of 3360 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone will also ship with a 4400 mAh battery which we think is very necessary considering the size and resolution of the screen.

Leaked renders have already revealed that the Xperia XZ4 boasts a triple camera setup at the back. But, until now, we had no information on the cameras in this setup. Well, now we do. According to the information coming out of Japan, the triple camera setup on the Xperia XZ4 consists of one 52 MP camera (center), one 16 MP camera (top), and one 0.3 MP (bottom) camera.

The 52 MP camera is the primary camera having f/1.6 aperture. The 16 MP camera has f/2.6 aperture and a telephoto lens that would offer optical zoom. And, the 0.3 MP camera is the TOF camera having f/1.4 aperture. This camera will be used for depth-sensing.

If these specs turn out to be true, the Sony Xperia XZ4 will turn out to be a solid flagship worth looking for.

