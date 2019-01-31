ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Titanium Edition launched in India: Here are the specifications, pricing, and availability details

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) smartphone last month in India. Well now, the company has launched a new variant of this smartphone in India called ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Titanium Edition.

The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Titanium Edition doesn’t bring in anything new, except a new paint job. It has the same design and hardware as the Blue colored variant.

The Titanium Edition is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC and runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box. However, ASUS has promised to roll out Android Pie update soon. The smartphone comes in three configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. However, at press time, only the 3 and 4 GB RAM variants are available for purchase.

Moving on, the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Titanium Edition sports a 6.26-inch Full-HD+ notched display on the front which is covered with Gorilla Glass 6. The notch also houses the 13 MP selfie camera along with the usual slew of sensors.

Round the back, you get a dual camera setup placed vertically in the top-left corner. This setup includes one 12 MP primary camera and one 5 MP depth-sensing camera. You also have the fingerprint scanner at the back for authentication purposes.

The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) supports Dual 4G VoLTE and also has a separate slot for microSD that allows storage expansion up to 2 Terabytes. Lastly, there’s a 5000 mAh battery underneath which should get you through a day with ease.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Titanium Edition Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/6 GB LPDDR4X

3/4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 and 1500:1 contrast ratio

6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 and 1500:1 contrast ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486, f/1.8 aperture, 6-element lens) + 5 MP (depth sensing, 84-degree field-of-view) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash

12 MP (Sony IMX486, f/1.8 aperture, 6-element lens) + 5 MP (depth sensing, 84-degree field-of-view) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier Battery: 5000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Titanium Edition Price in India and Availability