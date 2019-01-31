OnePlus pulls latest Open Beta builds for OnePlus 5/5T and 6/6T after some units get bricked

OnePlus recently rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T. However, the company has suspended the roll-out and pulled the beta updates for all four of these smartphones.

OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 26 and 24 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively, and 12 and 4 for OnePlus 6 and 6T respectively. But, these beta updates have been pulled as some OnePlus 5 and 5T units got bricked after the update and didn’t turn on.

Some users of OnePlus 5/5T also reported OTA failure.

To fix this issue, OnePlus suggests users enter recovery mode (instructions here) and flash the device again with the full package. But, if you are not able to enter recovery mode, the only option you are left with is contact the customer service.

The Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T are almost the same, and, while there are no such issues reported by OnePlus 6/6T users, OnePlus has pulled the beta builds for these two smartphones as a precaution.

Well, this is the drawback of running beta builds on your smartphone. They do let you try new features before others, but also come with their fair share of bugs and issues that hamper daily usage.