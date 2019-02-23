Razer Phone 2 gets 4K 60 FPS video recording support with Android Pie update

A couple of days ago, we reported that Razer Phone 2 would start receiving its Android Pie update from February 27. And, according to the latest information, this update brings in support for 4K video recording at 60 FPS to this gaming smartphone.

This information comes from XDA-Developers who managed to get a build of Android Pie for Razer Phone 2. The Android Pie update not only brings new features to the phone, but also adds support for 4K video recording at 60 FPS.

Right now on Android Oreo, the Razer Phone 2 can only record 4K videos at 30 FPS.

Having said that, there’s currently no clarity on the time limit for recording 4K videos at 60 FPS. However, once we have information on that, we will share it with you.

Coming back to the Android Pie update, it will be rolled out from February 27 only to unlocked units. Carrier-locked units will get it on March 14, and those units that are locked to AT&T will get it on April 4.

Razer Phone 2 Specifications

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with Nova Launcher Prime (Android Pie starts rolling next week)

Display: 5.72-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) IGZO LCD display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling, UltraMotion Technology, and Gorilla Glass 5

Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle, f/1.75 aperture, OIS) + 12 MP (telephoto, f/2.6 aperture, 2x zoom) with Dual PDAF and dual-tone LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 64 GB (Mirror Black), 128 GB (Satin Black) UFS

External Storage: Expandable up to 1 Terabyte via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, MIMO, USB Type-C

Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Front-Facing Stereo Speakers with Dual Amplifiers, Dolby Atmos, 24-bit DAC, Glowing Logo with Razer Chroma, Vapor Chamber Cooling, IP67 dust and water resistance

Colors: Mirror Black, Satin Black

Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0+ and Wireless Charging

