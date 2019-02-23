These two Vivo smartphones will reportedly get Android Pie next month

It’s been more than six months since Google released Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android. However, not a lot many smartphones are running Android Pie right now. Brands like Nokia and OnePlus that ship their smartphones with stock or near-stock Android have done a great job with rolling out Android Pie to their smartphones, but others that ship phones with heavily customized UI are still catching up. Vivo is one such brand. But, if a latest report is to be believed, Vivo will roll out Android Pie for two of its smartphones next month.

According to a latest report, Vivo will roll out Android Pie update for V11 and V11 Pro in the second week of March. We don’t have any specific date, but we now at least know when to expect Pie on these two smartphones.

The Android Pie update for these smartphones will come with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 9 custom UI atop. The same UI that runs on the recently launched V15 Pro.

That said, do note that the V11 and V11 Pro are actually same smartphones launched under different names in different markets with different storage capacity. The V11 comes with 128 GB storage whereas the V11 Pro comes with 64 GB storage.

We are listing specifications of both these smartphones below for those who need a refresher.

Vivo V11/V11 Pro Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

