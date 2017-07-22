Asus

ASUS keeps its promise by rolling Android Wear 2.0 update to the ZenWatch 2

By Abdul Qayyum
1

Even after the ASUS ZenWatch 3 received the Android Wear 2.0 update, we had doubts regarding its predecessor. As it is, the new firmware arrived late for the latest ASUS wearable. But now we hear, it’s heading for the ASUS ZenWatch 2 as well.

Asus-ZenWatch-2-official

Now, these two devices were the only ones promised Android Wear 2.0. So you could say, ASUS has fulfilled that promise, albeit after stutters. However, the original ASUS ZenWatch will not get the version 2.0 goodies, sadly. And if you want some proofs, Google has updated its list of Android Wear 2.0 watches, and it features the ZenWatch 2.

Still on the pending list is the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE and the Moto 360. Android Wear 2.0 brings features like stand-alone apps, simpler navigation, more watch face customizations and improved messaging. It doesn’t stop there. There are many more.

Source l Via

Abdul Qayyum

Hardcore Android fan who keeps a track on the latest happenings in the world of Android.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "ASUS keeps its promise by rolling Android Wear 2.0 update to the ZenWatch 2"

avatar
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

That’s ASUS for u, always keeps their promises!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 38 minutes ago
wpDiscuz