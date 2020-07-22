ASUS ROG Phone 3 goes official; packs Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, 6000 mAh battery and triple rear cameras

Hours after the launch of Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, the first smartphone to come powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, the second smartphone powered by the same chipset has been launched — ASUS ROG Phone 3.

As the name indicates, this is the third-generation gaming smartphone from ASUS under its ROG lineup of gaming devices. Today, the smartphone is launched in India and will be launched in China tomorrow.

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and comes packed with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with Evolved GameCool 3 cooling system along with 6x larger heat sink and redesigned 3D vapor chamber.

In the camera department, the phone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor with f/.18 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.0 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 24-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone also comes with a 7-magnet stereo speaker having dual NXP TFA9874 smart amplifier and Quad microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology. It features a single shake to control on-screen input and offers a total of 5 additional actions that are comfortable to use.

It runs on the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ROG UI on top. The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery and supports 30W HyperCharge fast charging technology which is promised to charge up to 4510 mAh in just 46 minutes.

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8 GB RAM model and Rs 57,999 for the 12 GB RAM model. It will be available for purchase in India from 6th August, exclusively through Flipkart.

In the European market, the ROG Phone 3 comes in 12 GB + 512 GB and 16 GB + 512 GB models, priced at €999 and €1099, respectively. There’s also ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition that offers 8 GB + 256 GB configuration and is priced at €799.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch Full HD+ 144Hz OLED display with 10-bit HDR, 19.5:9 aspect ratio display, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

