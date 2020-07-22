After months of leaks, rumors, and teasers, Lenovo has today finally launched its first gaming smartphone — Lenovo Legion Pro. With the launch, it has become the world’s first device to be powered by the SD865+ chipset. It’s noteworthy that while the phone is named Legion Pro in China, the global variant is called Lenovo Legion Phone Duel.

The smartphone features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate to ensure smoother gameplay. Under the hood, as confirmed earlier, the smartphone comes powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.

For those who are unaware, the SD865+ promises a 10 percent increase in performance as well as 10 percent faster graphics processing compared to the standard Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device comes in three memory variants — 8 GB + 128 GB, 12 GB + 128 GB, 12 GB + 256 GB, and 16 GB + 512 GB. It packs LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Being a gaming smartphone, Lenovo has tried its best to enhance the gaming experience. It comes with a haptic motor which, when the phone is held horizontally, allows gamers to have “life-like” haptic feedback.

It also comes with two ultrasonic trigger buttons that are embedded on the side of the phone. There are also dual front-facing speakers so that you have clear audio and the speakers don’t get covered while gaming.

There’s also Liquid Cooling technology as well as Copper Tube for heat dissipation. It ensures that the smartphone doesn’t get heated under intense gaming or heavy usage. All the gaming smartphones now come with this feature.

The smartphone is a part of the company’s Legion gaming lineup, which is already an established series in the gaming PC market. On the back of the smartphone, the company has included the “Y” logo for the Legion branding. The device also has RGB lights on the back, giving a cool gaming phone vibe.

In the camera department, the device has a dual-camera setup on the back that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/.172 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor. On the front side, the phone has a 20-megapixel snapper, which is houses inside the side-mounted pop-up mechanism.

The device is running the Android 10-based Legion UI. It is powered by two 25000 mAh batteries and has support for super-fast 90W charging through two USB-C ports. Given that there are two separate batteries, the charging speed can be increased. The company is promising up to 50 percent charge in just 10 minutes.

Lenovo Legion Pro comes in two color options — Black and Blue. The smartphone won’t be available worldwide but will go on sale in China, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The phone’s pricing starts at 3,499 yuan (~$500) and goes up to 5,999 yuan, which is about $857.

