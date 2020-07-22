Samsung announces ‘Life Stoppable’ event for 2nd September

Samsung is all set to launch five new products, including the Galaxy Note20 series, next-gen foldable smartphone, and TWS earphones at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on 5th August.

Now, the South Korean giant has announced a new Life Unstoppable event on 2nd September to unveil its latest innovations related to the mobile phone, wearables, TV, audio, and home appliance businesses.

The 45-minute virtual event will begin at 9 am BST or 10 am CET and will be open to media, retail, and industry partners. Later, the company will also make the video available on its own website.

Samsung Europe’s Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Braun said: “At Samsung, we continue to bring game-changing innovation to our customers and our society. We are excited to reinvent the way we will unveil our new line-up of mobile phones, wearables, TVs, home appliances and more – a journey that will showcase how our connected, breakthrough technology fuels a Life Unstoppable.”

The company says that the latest innovations, which have integrated ecosystem, will offer solutions to consumer needs – from maximizing in-home entertainment and connected gaming experiences, to the efficiency with smart digital appliances.