ASUS ROG Phone 3 Gaming Smartphone To Launch On 22nd July

ASUS is about to launch the ROG Phone 3 which is the successor to the last year’s ROG Phone 2. The ROG series (Republic Of Gamers) is focused on gamers who want a seamless gaming experience.

ASUS made this announcement on its official site with a countdown timer that ends on July 22. The launch event will be streamed online starting at 11 PM local time (UTC+8). This means the company is reportedly launching the next ROG Phone officially on 22nd July.

Earlier, the ROG Phone 3 was also spotted on TENAA with its full specs, the phone comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with either 120 Hz or 144 Hz refresh rate and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. A live image of the ASUS ROG Phone 3 leaked earlier tipped the phone’s design that seems to be similar to its predecessor, ROG Phone 2.

Internals pack the fastest Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB storage and a massive 5,800 mAh battery. The ROG Phone 3 will also support dual 5G SIM cards for faster speeds.

The rear side could pack a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP main camera, however, TENAA only tells about the two, a 64 MP main camera and a 13 MP secondary. The listing also reveals that the smartphone will come with 8X optical zoom so one of the three cameras on the back could be a telephoto lens.

Let’s wait for more ROG Phone 3 teasers to arrive before the launch date.

