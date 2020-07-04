JioMeet vs Zoom – Features, Similarities and Differences

At a time when people are forced to work from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reliance Jio has launched its own video conferencing platform named JioMeet. With this new platform, the company is aiming to take on the likes of Zoom, which have grown tremendously in recent months.

The newly launched JioMeet is so disparately trying to compete with Zoom that the platform’s application is an exact replica of the Zoom mobile app, from icons to user interface – everything is the same.

Anyways, in this article, we will be highlighting some of the features of JioMeet and compare them with Zoom.

Number of participants

Similar to the basic free plan of Zoom, JioMeet also comes with support for up to 100 participants for a video call or meeting. You can increase the number of participants on Zoom with a premium plan. But in JioMeet, there is no way to increase the number of participants over 100.

Call/Meeting Duration

JioMeet members can host a group video call for 24 hours without any restrictions. However, Zoom has a limited to 40 minutes for a group meeting if the host is on a free plan. So, you will have to make another call once the 40-minute timer runs out. But Zoom does allow unlimited one-to-one meetings.

Integration

Zoom comes with several integration options and can be easily used to schedule meetings and join existing ones right from your email or calendar app. It can also be connected to other SaaS tools. However, JioMeet doesn’t seem to have integration support with third-party tools.

Additional Features

One of the reasons behind the popularity of Zoom is the flexibility and the number of features offered by the company. However, the newly launched JioMeet is very limited in terms of additional features.

Zoom, for instance, comes with support for multiple hosts and has extended offerings for Business and Enterprises. But as we mentioned earlier, JioMeet doesn’t have paid plans and the company has not mentioned anything related to Enterprise offerings.

Other features offered by Zoom include Webinars, cloud recording and storage, toll-free calling for others to join the conference call, custom backgrounds, among others, which are missing in the JioMeet platform.

Availability

Similar to Zoom, the newly launched JioMeet comes with applications for multiple platforms. At this time, JioMeet can be downloaded on Windows, Android, macOS, and iOS-powered devices. It also has a web-based version that can be used without the need to install the application.

JioMeet – Android | iOS | Mac | Windows | Web