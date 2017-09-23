ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Hands-on [Images]

This month, ASUS has unveiled the 4th generation of its ZenFone series in India. It is clear that ASUS wants to control the smartphone market with its new generation of ZenFones targeted for selfie lovers. The ZenFone 4 Selfie is a midrange smartphone with two front cameras that take portraits and wide-angle selfies.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Specifications

5.5-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Operating System: ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

1.4 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC Memory: 4 GB RAM LPDDR3

Adreno 505 Storage: 64 GB internal, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

16 MP, dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: Dual Cameras (20 MP + 8 MP), 120-degree wide-angle lens (8 MP), SelfieMaster, Real-time Beautification Technology, Softlight LED flash

4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, 2x nano SIM, MicroSD on SIM2 Colors: Sunlight Gold, Rose Pink, Deepsea Black and Mint Green

3,000 mAh Price: ₹14,999

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie has dual selfie cameras, one of 20 MP (main camera) alongside another 8 MP wide-angle camera (120 degrees) for wider selfies a.k.a wefies. Both the cameras support Softlight LED flash that delivers the perfect amount of fill light during low-light situations. The rear side is backed up with a 16 MP camera with PDAF, EIS support, and LED flash. Surprisingly, the front cameras are more powerful than the rear camera as ASUS has been emphasizing more on selfie camera.

Its 5.5-inch screen uses an IPS panel with 720p resolution and on top of it, there’s a 2.5D curved glass. It offers a pleasant touch at the back, the unibody design is made from plastics not metallic yet looks premium. It’s one of the lightest phones among Android, the phone weighs just 144 grams and the battery is sized 3,000 mAh capacity.

There’s a fingerprint scanner on the home button with haptic feedback. More on the bottom is the capacitive touch keys that light up.

We are not expecting any huge performance from the ZenFone 4 Selfie, the processor is good for light use. The phone is powered by an entry-level hardware, sports a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor from Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC paired 4 GB RAM, Adreno 505, and 64 GB internal storage that expands up to 128 GB via microSD.

With the new ZenFone series, there’s new ZenUI version 4.0 and it runs on Android 7.0. ASUS has updated its ZenUI to version 4.0 and will be upgraded to Oreo in the coming months. There’s a Micro USB port at the bottom, not the type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a microphone on the top. The bottom grills hold loudspeaker (right) and a microphone (left).

Zenfone 4 Selfie looks attractive and it’s a phone made for those who really need the best self-portraits and wefie. The overall package fits the price, but we are yet to check how does the camera perform. We will hold our opinions until we are done with the full review. Stay tuned.