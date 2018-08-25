ASUS ZenFone 5Z receives yet another major update with improvements to camera

Earlier this month, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS rolled out a major update for the ZenFone 5Z that brought along tons of improvements to the phone’s camera like on/off button for EIS and RAW file support. Well now, ASUS has started rolling out yet another major update for the ZenFone 5Z that brings in some more improvements to the camera.

The update that’s being rolled out to ZenFone 5Z brings in lots of new camera features like auto anti-flickering, auto switching between EIS and OIS for video recording, overheat detection in video recording, and more. In addition to this, the update also comes with Lift-to-Wake function and Gesture Mode. Well, the gesture support already made its way to the ZenFone 5Z with an update that was rolled out last week, but, those who didn’t receive that update will get the gesture support with this latest update.

Here’s the entire changelog of the update for ASUS ZenFone 5Z:

Lift to Face unlock – No need to press the power button to wake and face unlock

Gesture Controls incorporated

New Camera Functionalities

Support Auto anti-flicker feature (Phone will auto-detect electricity frequency based on lighting condition and switch the frequency setting between 50 Hz and 60 Hz to prevent flickering)

Support EIS feature in FHD@60FPS & 18:9@30FPS

Support EIS/OIS auto switch feature during video recording (The Camera will switch to either OIS or EIS to take super smooth videos depending on conditions)

Support over heat detection in video recording mode (Mainly useful while recording)

Support 3 Dimensional Noise Reduction feature also in PRO mode

Improve Manual White Balance function in PRO mode

Selfie Camera improvements

This update weighs 1.6 GB in size and is rolling out over-the-air, hence, it will take a couple of days to reach all the units. However, if you can’t wait for the update to show up on your device, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings menu. If you still don’t get it, you can head over to the Source link below to download the update and install it on your device.

