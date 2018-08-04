Latest update brings tons of improvements to ASUS ZenFone 5Z camera with support for RAW file format
Taiwanese tech giant ASUS unveiled the ASUS ZenFone 5Z back in February this year at Mobile World Congress, and, the company later launched this smartphone in India exactly a month ago. The ZenFone 5Z is a flagship smartphone and comes with dual cameras at the back. The cameras on the ZenFone 5Z are impressive, and now, they get much better with a major update that’s being rolled out by ASUS.
ASUS is rolling out a software update for the ZenFone 5Z that brings in tons of improvements to the camera of the smartphone. This update brings in RAW file support which is preferred by photographers who do a lot of post-processing. The update also brings the Panorama feature which is strange as this is something which is available right off the bat.
In addition to that, the update also improves the HDR functionality of the camera while also improving auto exposure and photo sharpness. That said, apart from improvements to the camera, this update also improves Wi-Fi stability while squashing some bugs.
Here’s the entire changelog of the update for ASUS ZenFone 5Z:
- Enabled RAW file support
- Enabled Panorama feature
- Added on/off button for EIS
- Enabled flash feature in Pro mode
- Filters upgraded to Real Time Filters
- Improved HDR functionality
- Improved camera stability
- Improved auto exposure
- Improved photo sharpness
- Improved autofocus functionality
- Improved slow motion quality and file size (720p)
- Increased audio quality in video to 192 kbps bitrate
- Improved general video quality
- Improved Wi-Fi stability
- Other bug fixes
