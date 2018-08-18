Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched the ASUS ZenFone 5Z earlier last month in India. And, earlier this month, the smartphone received a major update that brought in tons of improvements to the camera that also included support for RAW file format. Well now, the ZenFone 5Z is receiving one more update that enables navigation gestures on the phone.

ASUS has started rolling out an update for the ZenFone 5Z that brings on-screen navigation gestures to the phone. The ZenFone 5Z is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC and is priced aggressively to compete with OnePlus 6. However, the OnePlus 6 came with navigation gestures that were missing from the ZenFone 5Z. But now, with the latest udpate, ZenFone 5Z users can finally use gestures to navigate around on the smartphone.

Navigation gestures on ASUS ZenFone 5Z can be enabled by heading over to the Settings > Display > Navigation Bar menu. There, you will find a ‘Navigation gestures’ option along with a toggle button right next to it. Tapping on that toggle button will enable navigation gestures on the ZenFone 5Z.

With navigation gestures enabled, you don’t have to make use of the on-screen navigation buttons to go home, back or open the recent apps screen. A swipe up from the center bottom of the screen will take you back to the home screen, whereas, a swipe on either left or right side will take you back to the previous screen or open the recent apps screen. Except the swipe up gesture, the swipe left and right gestures can be customized to go back or open recents screen.

The update is rolling out over-the-air and should take at least a week or so to reach all the units. However, if you are the impatient type, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.