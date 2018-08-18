Nokia 6.1 gets price cut in India ahead of Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch, here’s how much it costs now

Back in February this year, HMD Global announced the New Nokia 6, which is also known as Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 6.1. Well, this Nokia 6.1 was launched in India later in April, however, only the 3 GB RAM variant was launched at that time, with the 4 GB RAM variant coming to the country in May. After launching the Nokia 6.1 in India, HMD Global is now all set to launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus in the country on August 21, and, just ahead of the launch, the price of Nokia 6.1 has been slashed.

The 3 GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 was launched in India with a price tag of ₹16,999, whereas, the 4 GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of ₹18,999. Well, both these variants have received a price cut of ₹1500 in India, which brings down the price of 3 GB RAM variant to ₹15,499 and 4 GB RAM variant to ₹17,499. Both these variants are available on Nokia India’s website with new prices.

The Nokia 6.1 is an Android One smartphone, hence, it runs stock Android and comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display and is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. You can check out full specifications of Nokia 6.1 down below.

Nokia 6.1 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR4

3/4 GB LPDDR4 GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture Carl Zeiss Optics and dual-tone flash

16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture Carl Zeiss Optics and dual-tone flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 84° wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 84° wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie), Nokia OZO Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie), Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Black-Copper, White-Iron, Blue-Gold

Black-Copper, White-Iron, Blue-Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Nokia 6.1 Price in India and Availability