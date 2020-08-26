After weeks of leaks and teasers, Taiwan-based ASUS has today officially launched its flagship smartphones — ASUS Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro. As the name indicates, the phone is a successor to the last year’s Zenfone 6 which was launched in the Indian market as ASUS 6Z.

In terms of specifications, the only difference between both these smartphones is the chipset and the memory configuration. While the Pro variant comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, the standard Zenfone 7 is powered by the vanilla Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Both the phones come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles up as a power button.

Continuing the design of its predecessor, the Zenfone 7 series also comes with a motorized flip-up camera module. It consists of a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto sensor.

The smartphones are running the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ZenUI 7 on top. They are powered by a 5000 mAh battery and comes with support for 30W fast charging technology.

The ASUS Zenfone 7 comes with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and is priced at NT$ 21,990 (~$749). There’s also another variant, which packs 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and is priced at NT$ 23,990 (~$817).

On the other hand, the ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro packs 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage and is priced at NT$ 27,990 (~$953). Just like its predecessor, the Zenfone 7 could launch in India as the ASUS 7Z.

ASUS Zenfone 7 & Zenfone 7 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, HDR, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, HDR, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection CPU: ZenFone 7 Pro – Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform

ZenFone 7 – Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform

ZenFone 7 Pro – Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform ZenFone 7 – Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1

128/256 GB UFS 3.1 OS: Android 10 with ZenUI 7

Camera: 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor + 12 MP ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX363 sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens

64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor + 12 MP ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX363 sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Hi-Res audio, 5-magnet stereo speaker with dual NXP TFA9874 smart amplifier, Triple microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Hi-Res audio, 5-magnet stereo speaker with dual NXP TFA9874 smart amplifier, Triple microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), NFC, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), NFC, and USB Type-C port Colors: Pastel White and Aurora Black

Pastel White and Aurora Black Battery: 5000 mAh with 30W fast charging

Pricing and Availability