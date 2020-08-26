Vivo Y20 and Y20i budget smartphones powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC launched in India
Expanding its portfolio of Y-series smartphones in the Indian market, Vivo has today launched two new devices — Vivo Y20 and Y20i. Both the phones come with an almost similar set of specs, with some minor differences.
Both Y20 and Y20i feature a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo iView display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC.
While the Vivo Y20 packs 4 GB of RAM, the Y20i has 3 GB of RAM. The devices have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which the company claims can unlock the device within just 0.22 seconds.
In the camera department, both of them come with an AI triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP bokeh camera, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, they feature an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.
Running the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS user interface, both the devices are powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.
The Vivo Y20 comes in Obsidian Black and Dawn White colors and costs ₹12,990. It will go on sale from 28th August. On the other hand, the Y20i will go on sale from 3rd September and is priced at ₹11,490.
Vivo Y20 and Y20i Specifications
- Display: 6.51-inch HD+ Halo iView display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform
- RAM: 3 GB (Y20i) and 4 GB (Y20)
- Storage: 64 GB of internal storage
- OS: Android 10
- Rear Camera: 13 MP primary + 2 MP bokeh camera + 2 MP macro lens
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and micro-USB port
- Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- Vivo Y20 – 4 GB + 64 GB: ₹12,990
- Vivo Y20i – 3 GB + 64 GB: ₹11,490
- Availability: Y20 from 28th August and Y20i from 3rd September