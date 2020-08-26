Expanding its portfolio of Y-series smartphones in the Indian market, Vivo has today launched two new devices — Vivo Y20 and Y20i. Both the phones come with an almost similar set of specs, with some minor differences.

Both Y20 and Y20i feature a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo iView display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC.

While the Vivo Y20 packs 4 GB of RAM, the Y20i has 3 GB of RAM. The devices have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which the company claims can unlock the device within just 0.22 seconds.

In the camera department, both of them come with an AI triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP bokeh camera, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, they feature an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.

Running the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS user interface, both the devices are powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

The Vivo Y20 comes in Obsidian Black and Dawn White colors and costs ₹12,990. It will go on sale from 28th August. On the other hand, the Y20i will go on sale from 3rd September and is priced at ₹11,490.

Vivo Y20 and Y20i Specifications

Display: 6.51-inch HD+ Halo iView display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform RAM: 3 GB (Y20i) and 4 GB (Y20)

64 GB of internal storage OS: Android 10

13 MP primary + 2 MP bokeh camera + 2 MP macro lens Front Camera: 8 MP

Fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and micro-USB port

Pricing and Availability