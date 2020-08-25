How to transfer Google Play Music data to YouTube Music

Google Play Music, the music streaming platform from Google will be discontinued by the end of this year. The tech giant has replaced it with YouTube Music. So, if you have been using the Play Music service, you will now need to transfer all your content to the new YouTube Music platform.

The company has introduced an official transfer tool that can transfer music libraries such as personal uploaded and purchased songs, playlists, albums, and songs, including likes and dislikes from the Google Play Music to YouTube Music. If you don’t do the transfer, you will lose access to all of them.

So, here are the two different methods that you can use to transfer your data from Google Play Music to YouTube Music.

Method 1: Using a web platform

Step 1: Open the browser on your computer and go to music.youtube.com/transfer.

Step 2: If you aren’t logged in to your account, you will be asked to log-in. Once logged in, click on the “Transfer” button.

Alternatively, you can also open the YouTube Music platform and then click on the profile icon from the top-right corner. From the drop-down options, select Settings and then click on “Transfer from Google Play Music.”

Once you click on it, the music transfer process will start. Do note that it may take a few seconds to complete the process or a few hours, depending on the amount of content that needs to be transferred.

As soon as the music transfer process is completed, you will be getting an email informing the same, along with a notification on your smartphone if the notification setting is turned on.

Method 2: Using a mobile app

Step 1: Download the YouTube Music application on your Android smartphone or the Apple iPhone from the Play Store or App Store.

Here are the links to download the app — Download for Android | Download for iOS

Step 2: When you open the application on your smartphone, you will see an option to “Transfer your Google Play Music account” at the bottom edge of the screen. From there, click on the “Transfer” button.

If you don’t see the message when you open the app, click on your profile icon, and then go to Settings. There, select the option “Transfer from Google Play Music.”

The process will take some time to transfer content from Google Play Music to YouTube Music. Once it’s over, you will be notified.