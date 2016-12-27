Asus Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE with 4.5 inch display launched in India for Rs. 6999

Seeing the growing demand for ultra-affordable 4G smartphones, Asus has now launched the Asus Zenfone Go 4.5 with 4G support.

Asus has announced the launch of the Asus Zenfone Go 4.5, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable 4G smartphone in the Go series. The device has a 4.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.2 GHz quad core Snapdragon 410 processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Asus Zenfone Go 4.5 has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2070 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 6999 and is available in Glacier Grey, Silver Blue, Sheer Gold and Glamor Red colour options.

Speaking about the Asus Zenfone Go 4.5, Peter Chang, Region Head – South Asia & Country Manager, ASUS India, said, “Through our smartphones, we aim to cater to a wide segment of users, and we endeavour to offer the differentiated ASUS technology even in mass segments. We are sure this smartphone will able to provide an enriching user experience and be appreciated by our users across the country.”

Asus Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE (2nd Gen) (ZB450KL) specs:

4.5 inch display

854 x 480 pixels resolution

1.2 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2070 mAh battery