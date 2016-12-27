Swipe Konnect 4G with 4 inch display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 2799

Keeping in mind the demand for ultra-affordable 4G smartphones, Swipe has now launched the Swipe Konnect 4G at a surprising price point.

Swipe has announced the launch of the Swipe Konnect 4G, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable 4G VoLTE smartphone in the Konnect series. The device has a 4 inch IPS display with resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz quad core processor with a mere 512 MB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Swipe Konnect 4G has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with dual LED flash. There is also a front facing 1.3 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 2799 and is available exclusively on ShopClues.

Swipe Konnect 4G specs:

4.0 inch display

800 x 480 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz quad core processor

512 MB RAM

8 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

1.3 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2000 mAh battery