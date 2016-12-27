Tata Docomo launches unlimited voice calling plans

Keeping up with the price wars unleashed to counter Reliance Jio, Tata Docomo has now launched unlimited voice calling plans for its subscribers.

Tata Docomo has announced the launch of two new unlimited voice calling plans for its subscribers. The plans, which would be available to both new and existing Tata Docomo prepaid subscribers, would come with 28 days validity. The packs would offer unlimited voice calls with bundled data.

The Tata Docomo free voice calling packs are priced at Rs. 148 and Rs. 246 respectively. The Rs. 148 plan offers free unlimited local and STD calls to any network in India along with 1 GB of data for 14 days. Similarly, the Rs. 246 pack offers free local and STD calls to any network in India. Additionally, the pack also provides 2 GB of data valid for 28 days.

Speaking about the new offers, Jamshed Gilani, Vice-President, Consumer Business Operations, Mumbai – Tata Teleservices, said, “This is a New Year bonanza for our customers; with the on-going holiday season, we want our customers to make maximum utilization of voice and data.”